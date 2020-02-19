Comerica Bank Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

