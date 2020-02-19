Comerica Bank Has $11.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VBR opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

