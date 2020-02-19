Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

