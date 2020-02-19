Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2634330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.40.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

