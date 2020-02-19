COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.20

Shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 51338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

