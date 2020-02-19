Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COLL. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $775.48 million, a PE ratio of -67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.