Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook Sells 19,500 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

