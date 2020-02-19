Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Cognex stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 2,072,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,199. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Cognex has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

