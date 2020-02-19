Cna Financial Corp (CNA) to Issue None Dividend of $2.37 on March 12th

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Cna Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Cna Financial stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Cna Financial has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

