CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,943,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,103,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

CME traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.96. 777,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,311. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.