CMC Financial Group Makes New $289,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,797,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,559.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 500,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 486,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

