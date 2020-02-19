CMC Financial Group Invests $564,000 in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF accounts for 0.5% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CMC Financial Group owned about 0.39% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

