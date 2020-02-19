ClearPoll (POLL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,062.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $209,104.00 and $1,062.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

