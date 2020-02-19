ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern bought 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

