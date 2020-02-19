Civitas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $124,557.00 and $2.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00321589 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012398 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030761 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000443 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,434,579 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

