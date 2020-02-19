City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Issues Earnings Results

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) released its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CLIG traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 456 ($6.00). 34,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832. City of London Investment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 375 ($4.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.25). The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

