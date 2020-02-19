Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,731 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

