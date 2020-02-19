Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,789 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

