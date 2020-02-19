Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 31,322 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,604.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 87,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 68,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

