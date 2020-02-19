Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $337.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

