Citigroup Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $280.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.21.
Shares of AMT opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average is $224.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 12-month low of $171.71 and a 12-month high of $258.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.