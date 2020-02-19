Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

