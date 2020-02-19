CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 1.6%

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.94, 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CHORUS LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

