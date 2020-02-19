Chorus (ASX:CNU) Shares Up 0.2%

Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.17 ($4.38) and last traded at A$6.13 ($4.35), 229,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 615,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.12 ($4.34).

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chorus Company Profile (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

