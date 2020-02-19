China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.98. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 68,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market cap of $396.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.16.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

