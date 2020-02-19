Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

