Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

