Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

