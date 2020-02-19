Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

