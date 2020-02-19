Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $199.53 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

