Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Allergan stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

