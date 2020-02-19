Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.