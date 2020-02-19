Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

