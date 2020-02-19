Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 232,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

