Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $199,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $123.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

