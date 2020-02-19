Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,579 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $169,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

MCO opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

