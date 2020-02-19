Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $211,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.