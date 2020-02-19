Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,752 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $149,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE CAH opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.