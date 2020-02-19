Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,338 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,338 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $181,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

