Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 119,667 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $192,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after buying an additional 1,053,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,990,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

