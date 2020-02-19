ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 92,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $303.85 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

