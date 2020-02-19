Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $388.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00046829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.02996637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00235688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00149215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay and Coinbase. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.