CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $39.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEVA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CEVA opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of -871.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

