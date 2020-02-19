Centurylink Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centurylink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of CTL opened at $13.34 on Monday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Centurylink by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Centurylink by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

