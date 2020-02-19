Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 12,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

