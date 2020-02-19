Centurion Reaches Market Cap of $7,872.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,872.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.