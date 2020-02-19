CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.09

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 73235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJPRY. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

