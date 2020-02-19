Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813,542 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $222,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

