Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.95. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 19,046 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cementos Pacasmayo accounts for about 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

