Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.95. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 19,046 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.