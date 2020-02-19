CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 766.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. 367,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.